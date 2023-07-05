Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Has $2.01 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 141.1% during the first quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 8,903 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 212,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 137,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $72.75. 117,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,633. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.76 and a 200-day moving average of $69.93. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $75.44. The stock has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.