Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Invests $230,000 in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 22,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 76,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.40. 482,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,924,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.70. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $38.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FITB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Evan Bayh bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.