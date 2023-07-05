Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Makes New $261,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $405,315,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,676,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,006,000 after acquiring an additional 174,927 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,682,000 after acquiring an additional 388,810 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,097,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,041,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,043,000 after acquiring an additional 132,171 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VSS traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.59. 39,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,145. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.03 and a 52-week high of $114.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.21 and its 200-day moving average is $108.93.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

