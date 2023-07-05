Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Down 6.2%

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report) traded down 6.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.24 and last traded at $2.27. 707,416 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,474,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Summit Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 14.22 and a quick ratio of 14.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of -0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SMMT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bender Robert & Associates bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Summit Therapeutics by 82.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $30,000. 8.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, research and develops primarily oncology therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for treatment which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.