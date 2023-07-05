Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUNPI) Raises Dividend to $1.26 Per Share

Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUNPI – Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, July 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.259 per share on Sunday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Suncorp Group’s previous interim dividend of $1.19.

The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.19.

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Insurance (Australia), Suncorp Bank, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance (Australia) segment provides general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third-party products, as well as distributes life insurance products.

