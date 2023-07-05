Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUNPI) Raises Dividend to $1.26 Per Share

Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUNPI – Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, July 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.259 per share on Sunday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Suncorp Group’s previous interim dividend of $1.19.
Suncorp Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.19.
Suncorp Group Company Profile
