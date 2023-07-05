Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Trading Down 5.4%

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report) shares dropped 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.79 and last traded at $2.79. Approximately 99,744 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 359,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Super Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Super Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.
Super Group Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGHC. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Super Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,345,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,751,000 after acquiring an additional 139,316 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,464,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Super Group by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,959,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,285 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Super Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $706,000. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Super Group
Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Super Group
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Super Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.