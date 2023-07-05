Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Trading Down 5.4%

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report) shares dropped 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.79 and last traded at $2.79. Approximately 99,744 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 359,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Super Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Super Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get Super Group alerts:

Super Group Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Super Group ( NYSE:SGHC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). Super Group had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $363.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.93 million. Analysts expect that Super Group Limited will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGHC. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Super Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,345,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,751,000 after acquiring an additional 139,316 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,464,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Super Group by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,959,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,285 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Super Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $706,000. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Super Group

(Free Report)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.