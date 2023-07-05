Supreme (LON:SUP) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Supreme Plc (LON:SUP – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 124 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 106.29 ($1.35), with a volume of 1557785 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104.50 ($1.33).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Supreme’s previous dividend of $0.80. Supreme’s dividend payout ratio is 5,555.56%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Supreme in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 103.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 102.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.65. The company has a market capitalization of £124.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,249.33 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, insider Suzanne Gwendoline Smith bought 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £21,210 ($26,919.66). Company insiders own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

Supreme Plc supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Batteries; Lighting; Vaping; Sports Nutrition & Wellness; and Branded Household Consumer Goods segments. The company offers consumer batteries; lighting, energy-saving bulbs, private label lighting, LED light fittings, lamps and light fittings, and point of sale display solutions; sports nutrition and wellness products; smart home LED technology solutions; and custom floor, counter and pallet display stands.

