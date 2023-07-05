Symbol (XYM) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $162.45 Million

Symbol (XYM) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. In the last seven days, Symbol has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Symbol has a total market cap of $162.45 million and approximately $440,509.39 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Symbol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0281 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges.

About Symbol

Symbol’s launch date was March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 8,226,649,607 coins and its circulating supply is 5,790,516,154 coins. Symbol’s official website is docs.symbol.dev. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Symbol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is a cryptocurrency used on the Symbol public blockchain. It is used to pay for transactions on the network, incentivizing nodes that process and record transactions. Symbol has features such as proof-of-stake-plus (PoS+), rule-based tokens called mosaics, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and aggregate transactions. Symbol is the successor to NEM and its client, Catapult, is written in C++.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Symbol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Symbol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

