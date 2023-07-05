Syntal Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,422 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 281.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE BAH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.01. The company had a trading volume of 201,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,032. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.61. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $87.99 and a 52 week high of $112.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.20 and its 200-day moving average is $97.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,764,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,926. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $557,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at $7,882,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,764,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,926. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,513 shares of company stock valued at $11,327,453. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAH. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.25.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

