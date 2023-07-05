Syntal Capital Partners LLC Buys 5,431 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,263 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy makes up 0.6% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 6.7% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 194.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 573,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,475,000 after purchasing an additional 378,590 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 368,272 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,394,000 after purchasing an additional 69,819 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 470.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,217 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 52,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 21,468 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares in the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DVN. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.39.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,936,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,215,331. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $78.82. The stock has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.31.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

