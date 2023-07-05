Syntal Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 6,880 First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,880 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,680 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,040 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other First Solar news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total value of $573,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,597,707.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total transaction of $573,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,597,707.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William J. Post sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.52, for a total value of $2,185,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,289,713.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,448 shares of company stock valued at $12,182,857 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Solar Stock Down 1.6 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $220.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $189.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $248.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.12.

NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $188.30. The stock had a trading volume of 515,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,844. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.96 and a 1-year high of $232.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.42. The company has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 490.76 and a beta of 1.36.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

About First Solar

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Further Reading

