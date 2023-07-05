Syntal Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 8,260 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock remained flat at $26.54 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1,363,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,396,371. The firm has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.77.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

