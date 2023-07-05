Syntal Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,031 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,171,744 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,581,996,000 after buying an additional 374,994 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,256,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,036,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,894 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,750 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,127,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,548,899,000 after purchasing an additional 54,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,696 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COP traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,574,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,290,936. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.86. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The company has a market capitalization of $125.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares in the company, valued at $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.32.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

