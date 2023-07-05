Syntal Capital Partners LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 60.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,603 shares during the quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,985,000 after purchasing an additional 994,643 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,228,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,451,000 after purchasing an additional 623,961 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,486,000 after purchasing an additional 684,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,308,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,560,000 after purchasing an additional 309,009 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 4.7 %

STLD traded down $5.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.56. 601,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.38. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.44 and a 1 year high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.20. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STLD shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.44.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

