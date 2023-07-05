Syntal Capital Partners LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 42.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,463 shares during the quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ELF. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 59,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.20. 258,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,236. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.21. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.55 and a 52 week high of $115.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 102.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $187.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.63 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 20,940 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total value of $1,984,483.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,541,659.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 17,363 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $1,803,321.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,506 shares in the company, valued at $11,269,433.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 20,940 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $1,984,483.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,786 shares in the company, valued at $11,541,659.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,843 shares of company stock valued at $19,142,268. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ELF has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.08.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

