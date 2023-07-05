Syntal Capital Partners LLC Has $3.85 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,202.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $76,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.75. 320,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.39.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.