Syntal Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $666,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 173,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,869,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,051. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.23 and a 200-day moving average of $180.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $155.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

