Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SYUS) Trading Up 0.3%

Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SYUS – Free Report) shares were up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.24 and last traded at $43.24. Approximately 12 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.13.

Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 million, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.46 and its 200 day moving average is $41.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF stock. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its holdings in Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SYUS – Free Report) by 95.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,250 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC owned 9.07% of Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF Company Profile

The Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF (SYUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds composed of three stratified-weight ETFs that provide exposure to large-, mid, and small-cap US equities. SYUS was launched on Mar 18, 2021 and is managed by Syntax.

