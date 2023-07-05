T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) Stake Decreased by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,121 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCHP. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 54.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TCHP opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $19.78 and a 12 month high of $27.94. The stock has a market cap of $360.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.77.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

