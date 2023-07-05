Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Shares Up 6.9%

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.42 and last traded at $3.40. 1,139,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 1,216,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TBLA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on Taboola.com in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Taboola.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.69.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Taboola.com Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Activity

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $327.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Taboola.com Ltd. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Lior Golan sold 9,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $29,478.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,545,291 shares in the company, valued at $7,635,873. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Taboola.com news, CTO Lior Golan sold 9,826 shares of Taboola.com stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $29,478.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,545,291 shares in the company, valued at $7,635,873. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen C. Walker acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $197,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,125,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,327.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,951 shares of company stock valued at $136,365. 23.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taboola.com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Taboola.com in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the first quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.