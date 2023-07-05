Talanx (ETR:TLX) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Talanx AG (ETR:TLX – Free Report) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €52.75 ($57.34) and last traded at €52.60 ($57.17). Approximately 95,705 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 138,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at €52.55 ($57.12).

TLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($52.17) price objective on shares of Talanx in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($54.35) target price on shares of Talanx in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is €49.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €46.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. It offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

