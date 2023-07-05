Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the May 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Talkspace Stock Performance

NASDAQ TALKW traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.06. 7,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,135. Talkspace has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07.

Institutional Trading of Talkspace

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Talkspace stock. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW – Free Report) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,272,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684,616 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Talkspace were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Talkspace Company Profile

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans through both business-to-business and business-to-consumer channels. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

