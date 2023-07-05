Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 10 Per Share

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM – Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is a positive change from Tatton Asset Management’s previous dividend of $4.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Tatton Asset Management Price Performance

TAM stock opened at GBX 464.60 ($5.90) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 458.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 457.18. Tatton Asset Management has a 12-month low of GBX 320 ($4.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 493.80 ($6.27). The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of £279.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,109.09, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.98) price target on shares of Tatton Asset Management in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Tatton Asset Management Company Profile

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, compliance consultancy, and technical support services to independent financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tatton and Paradigm. It also offers investment management, mortgage adviser support, and mortgage and insurance product distribution services.

Further Reading

