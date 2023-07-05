TD Securities Lowers Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target to C$62.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CAR.UN. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.50 to C$55.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$57.56.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Stock Up 0.8 %

TSE:CAR.UN traded up C$0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$51.20. 94,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,350. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 1 year low of C$39.08 and a 1 year high of C$51.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.67, a P/E/G ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$49.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$47.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.86.

About Canadian Apartment Properties REIT

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

