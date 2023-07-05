TD Securities Trims Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Target Price to C$14.00

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 23.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Sienna Senior Living Price Performance

Shares of Sienna Senior Living stock traded down C$0.08 on Wednesday, hitting C$11.33. The company had a trading volume of 137,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,568. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.46, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of C$826.41 million, a PE ratio of -47.17 and a beta of 1.10. Sienna Senior Living has a 52 week low of C$10.32 and a 52 week high of C$14.20.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

About Sienna Senior Living

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.