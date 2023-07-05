TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.98

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.98 and last traded at $16.60, with a volume of 454993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.78.

A number of research firms have commented on FTI. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.89.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 65.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

