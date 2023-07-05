TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.98

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.98 and last traded at $16.60, with a volume of 454993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.78.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have commented on FTI. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.89.
TechnipFMC Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechnipFMC
About TechnipFMC
TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.
Read More
Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.