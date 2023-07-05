TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Reaches $0.0122 on Major Exchanges

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 5th. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $119.35 million and $7.44 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00041427 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00030596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013941 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,798,004,918 coins and its circulating supply is 9,793,477,296 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

