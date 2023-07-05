Tether (USDT) Tops One Day Volume of $22.31 Billion

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 5th. Tether has a market capitalization of $83.35 billion and $22.31 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tether has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Tether token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003294 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001152 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000047 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000031 BTC.
Tether Token Profile
Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 85,733,529,362 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,354,583,089 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether is tether.to.
Buying and Selling Tether
