Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Short Interest Down 20.3% in June

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the May 31st total of 2,860,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 519,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.
Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TCBI traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $53.20. The stock had a trading volume of 111,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,182. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $42.79 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.28.
Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $422.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.71 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Capital Bancshares
Institutional Trading of Texas Capital Bancshares
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,633,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,159,000 after acquiring an additional 762,038 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,268,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,311,000 after purchasing an additional 158,815 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,248,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,068,000 after purchasing an additional 51,353 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,964,000 after purchasing an additional 927,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 184.2% during the 1st quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,067,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have issued reports on TCBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Stephens raised their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.90.
Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
