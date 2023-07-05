Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Purchased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 814.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,374 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Textron by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Textron by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXT opened at $68.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.48. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $76.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.75.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.98%.

A number of research firms have commented on TXT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

