Tezos Price Tops $0.80 (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. Tezos has a total market cap of $754.00 million and approximately $15.13 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One Tezos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00002633 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008874 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002012 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000906 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002624 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000900 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 965,107,262 coins and its circulating supply is 943,939,819 coins. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

