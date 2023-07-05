The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) is Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Mystic Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,423 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Boeing makes up about 1.8% of Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on BA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $3.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,119,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,815,023. The company has a market cap of $128.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.48 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.61 and its 200-day moving average is $206.53. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.99 and a fifty-two week high of $223.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

