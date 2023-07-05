The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,012 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after buying an additional 872,795 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at $135,429,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 13,008.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 686,246 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $130,646,000 after buying an additional 681,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,472,845,000 after buying an additional 670,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $1.84 on Wednesday, hitting $209.08. The stock had a trading volume of 499,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,804,880. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $120.99 and a 52-week high of $223.91. The stock has a market cap of $125.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.53.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

