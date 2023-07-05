The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,512 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 6,275 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for 2.9% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Boeing by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after buying an additional 872,795 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,429,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13,008.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 686,246 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $130,646,000 after buying an additional 681,011 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,472,845,000 after buying an additional 670,698 shares during the period. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

Boeing Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $210.29. 724,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,805,466. The stock has a market cap of $126.51 billion, a PE ratio of -30.48 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.61 and a 200-day moving average of $206.53. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.99 and a fifty-two week high of $223.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.75) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.