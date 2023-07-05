The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Stake Lifted by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 477.0% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1,628.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CG traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.02. The stock had a trading volume of 572,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163,114. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.17. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $39.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The Carlyle Group Increases Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $754.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $172,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,482,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,292,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

