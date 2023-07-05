The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.8% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 704.2% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Price Performance

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

SCHW traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.53. 2,513,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,517,500. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.