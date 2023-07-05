The Global Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:GSCT) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.67

The Global Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:GSCT – Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.67 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a boost from The Global Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $0.63. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

The Global Smaller Companies Trust Stock Performance

LON GSCT opened at GBX 138.39 ($1.76) on Wednesday. The Global Smaller Companies Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 122 ($1.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 163 ($2.07). The company has a market cap of £722.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1,985.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 142.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 146.66.

Get The Global Smaller Companies Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Global Smaller Companies Trust

In related news, insider Nicholas Bannerman acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 144 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £5,760 ($7,310.57). Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About The Global Smaller Companies Trust

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small cap companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Global Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Global Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.