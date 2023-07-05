The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the May 31st total of 5,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LSXMA. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Benchmark decreased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LSXMA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.05. 829,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,331. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $45.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.27 and a 200-day moving average of $32.19.

Insider Activity

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.27). The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at $5,360,400.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at $5,360,400.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1,925.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 305.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 199.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 76.8% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.