The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.55 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, August 5th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50.

The PNC Financial Services Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. The PNC Financial Services Group has a dividend payout ratio of 44.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group to earn $12.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.2%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE PNC opened at $127.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.88. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $110.31 and a twelve month high of $176.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Insider Activity

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $136,279. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 66.1% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.04.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

