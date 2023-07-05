The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 379,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,028 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.15% of Sherwin-Williams worth $85,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SHW traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $261.41. 282,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,718. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $266.51. The firm has a market cap of $67.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $283.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.53.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

