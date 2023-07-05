The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.96 on July 31st

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.96 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th.

Shares of TSE TD opened at C$83.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$80.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$84.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$153.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.84. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$76.32 and a 1 year high of C$94.05.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.06 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$12.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.29 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 30.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.3646813 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TD. Fundamental Research set a C$99.25 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$98.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$93.43.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

