Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading 5.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $233.44 million and $4.95 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0377 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00041531 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00030696 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00013973 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000847 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,197,786,823 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

