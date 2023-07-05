Thomas Story & Son LLC Grows Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Thomas Story & Son LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group comprises about 1.0% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 270,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,373,000 after purchasing an additional 124,253 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.27.

Shares of WEC stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.60. The stock had a trading volume of 502,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,849. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $108.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.90%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

