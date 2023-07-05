Thomas Story & Son LLC Purchases 6,052 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Thomas Story & Son LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,052 shares during the quarter. Williams-Sonoma comprises about 3.0% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $6,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WSM. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on WSM. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.69.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 1.2 %

WSM stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.53. 276,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,353. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.43 and its 200 day moving average is $121.74. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.22 and a twelve month high of $176.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 72.68% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.