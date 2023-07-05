Thomas Story & Son LLC Trims Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Thomas Story & Son LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for about 6.2% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $12,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 100,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,256,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,399,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $5.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $941.11. 86,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,814. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $644.29 and a fifty-two week high of $964.58. The stock has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $927.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $867.72.

Insider Activity

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $962.02, for a total value of $3,872,130.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,676,880.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $962.02, for a total transaction of $3,872,130.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,676,880.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 773 shares in the company, valued at $687,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,183 shares of company stock valued at $42,243,407. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $933.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

