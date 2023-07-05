Threshold (T) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $232.62 Million

Threshold (T) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Threshold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Threshold has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. Threshold has a total market cap of $232.62 million and approximately $54.34 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017487 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00019593 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00014314 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,414.40 or 1.00008085 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,832,287,467.589327 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02396119 USD and is up 3.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $39,298,797.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

