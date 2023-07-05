Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of TTNP opened at $0.66 on Friday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Titan Pharmaceuticals

In other Titan Pharmaceuticals news, CEO David E. Lazar sold 3,388,902 shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $4,168,349.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTNP. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.

