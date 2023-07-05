Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of TTNP opened at $0.66 on Friday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.83.
Insider Buying and Selling at Titan Pharmaceuticals
In other Titan Pharmaceuticals news, CEO David E. Lazar sold 3,388,902 shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $4,168,349.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.
Recommended Stories
