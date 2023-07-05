TLGY Acquisition (NASDAQ:TLGY) Stock Price Up 0.3%

TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY – Free Report)’s share price rose 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.80 and last traded at $10.79. Approximately 104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 50,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.76.

TLGY Acquisition Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.48.

Institutional Trading of TLGY Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TLGY Acquisition by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 410,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 30,371 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TLGY Acquisition by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 513,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,383,000 after buying an additional 70,900 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of TLGY Acquisition by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TLGY Acquisition by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 359,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 91,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TLGY Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

TLGY Acquisition Company Profile

TLGY Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on targets in biopharma or technology enabled business-to-consumer industries worldwide.

