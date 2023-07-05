Tokens.com (OTC:SMURF) Trading 5.3% Higher

Tokens.com Corp. (OTC:SMURF – Free Report) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as 0.15 and last traded at 0.15. 10,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 60,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.14.

Tokens.com Stock Up 5.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.14.

About Tokens.com

(Free Report)

Tokens.com Corp. provides blockchain verification services through proof-of-stake technology. The company's technology secures next-generation blockchain networks through Proof-of-Stake technology to support the growth of decentralized finance applications. It invests in Web3 assets and businesses focused on the Metaverse, NFTs, DeFi, and gaming-based digital assets; purchases and stakes tokens; operates in virtually integrated digital real estate business; and holds NFT assets and invests in crypto-based games.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tokens.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokens.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.