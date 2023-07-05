Toncoin Price Hits $1.37 on Exchanges (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $4.69 billion and $6.32 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.37 or 0.00004501 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Toncoin has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017414 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00019502 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00014290 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,542.66 or 1.00003050 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.39273292 USD and is down -2.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $7,794,803.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

